FE fundinfo co-founder and director departs firm

Timberlake co-founded financial data service Trustnet in 1995, which was acquired by Financial Express in 2002.

He then become a director at the firm, which became FE in 2013, then merged with Fundinfo and F2C in 2017.

A spokesperson for FE fundinfo confirmed that Timberlake left the business at the end of last year, and declined to give further comments.

In November, CEO Hamish Purdey stepped down from his role after less than three years.

He was temporarily replaced by chair David Blumer while a permanent successor is found.