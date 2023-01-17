Large asset managers 'block progress' on ESG issues in 2022

The fourth edition of ShareAction’s Voting Matters report looks at how 68 asset managers voted on 252 ESG shareholder resolutions

It found that 49 additional resolutions around ESG issues would have won majority support if BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street had voted for them. These issues include securing paid sick leave for TJX department stores; disclosures from Amazon on how it is protecting employee freedom of association; and encouraging energy companies to set targets for greenhouse gas emissions.

Claudia Gray, head of financial sector research at ShareAction, said: "Most of the world's largest asset managers are not consistently using their voting rights to address the multiple environmental and social crises the world is facing.

"Asset managers must strengthen their voting policies, ideally through a commitment to ‘comply or explain', meaning default support for resolutions with positive environmental and social impacts, and issuing a public explanation when votes are not cast in favour."

The report also stated the four largest asset managers - BlackRock, Vanguard, Fidelity Investments and State Street - voted for "significantly fewer" ESG resolutions then they did in 2021.

They supported 20% of resolutions compared to 32% in 2021.

Asset managers have reported an increase in the number of resolutions, stating there is a lower quality, which has contributed to the decline. However, ShareAction said contributing factors could also be the ESG backlash in the US and the "evolution of resolutions from more straightforward disclosure asks to addressing the urgent issue of executing the energy transition".

However, ShareAction did find that overall votes for ESG issues increased from 60% in 2021 to 66% in 2022, but said significant increases were only seen in Europe, with the US and UK remaining stagnant.

European asset managers backed 81% of proposals in 2022, up from 69% in 2021. US and UK asset managers showed a 1% increase.

"This improved performance coincides with the strengthening of EU legislation on ESG reporting, with the EU Shareholder Rights Directive having come into force in September 2020, requiring managers to report on their shareholder engagement and investment strategies," the report said. "Currently no such mandatory reporting legislation around ESG exists in the US.

"A widening gap in client expectations on climate may also be driving the divergence between European and American voting trends."