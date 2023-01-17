Natixis IM appoints head of international distribution

Chemouny has spent more than two decades with the firm

Chemouny first joined the firm in 2000, moving from CDC IXIS Group to become a senior analyst. He then shifted to the international strategy and marketing team in 2003 as its head, before taking on a role as head of business development and affiliate coordination and later global head of institutional sales.

Before taking on this new role, he served as head of Asia Pacific.

Chemouny will report to head of asset and wealth management Tim Ryan, and will continue to hold a seat on the management committee of asset and wealth management at Natixis IM.

Ryan said: "We remain committed to becoming the most client-centric asset and wealth manager, delivering the best experience for our clients throughout their investment journey.

"Fabrice [brings his] robust experience and expertise to Natixis Investment Managers' commercial development and operational excellence, in the benefits of our clients"

Today (17 January) M&G plc announced Natixis' previous head of distribution, Joseph Pinto would be joining the company as their new CE) of asset management.