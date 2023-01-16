FTSE 100 nears record high

The FTSE 100 rose 0.1% at the open on Monday, less than 1% away from record highs.

After a rally of more than 5% in 2023 so far, the blue-chip index entered the week just 33 points from its all-time closing high of 7,877.45

According to data from MarketWatch, the FTSE 250 mid-cap index rose 0.2%.

Consumer goods like Diageo and British American Tobacco, which increased by 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively, were among the top gainers, while banks added a 0.4% boost.

Marks & Spencer rose 0.4% in response to news of its plans to open 20 new stores throughout Britain, creating 3,400 new jobs.

The index hit its highest level in more than four years on Friday (13 January), touching 7,864.95 points. This is less than 0.5% from the record intraday high of 7,903 points set in May 2018, before closing at 7844.07.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said that investors appear to have fallen back in love with UK assets, following a difficult period when FTSE 100 was the "wallflower" among global indices.

"Confidence has rebounded as investors eye up China's reopening, helping commodity stocks. A stronger than expected appetite from consumers has boosted the retail, travel and hospitality sectors, while banks are still riding the wave of higher interest rates," she said.

"Things are looking up for the UK, and the footsie is the flavour of the month, but there is a risk this could be a short-lived crush."