JPMAM makes series of portfolio manager changes

The changes were posted to a document on the company's website

Three changes came into effect on 30 December. The Global Growth fund saw the removal of Alex Stanic, who was replaced by Rajesh Tanna. He will work with Caroline Keen on the fund.

According to the fund's latest factsheet, the $324.4m fund was down 38.5% in 2022, while the MSCI All Country World Growth index was down 28.6%.

Stanic was also previously named on the JP Morgan Global Unconstrained Equity fund, however, according to the website Tanna has taken over as co-manager on this fund as well.

As a result of the changes Tanna will be removed from the Global Focus fund team, while James Cook, will be added. He will work alongside Helge Skibeli and Tim Woodhouse.

JPM Emerging Markets underperforms benchmark for the first time in five years

The €2.5bn fund was down 15.2% in 2022, compared to the MSCI world index, which was down 18.1%.

Separately, Zenah Shuhaiber has been removed from the Euroland Equity fund, while Callum Abbot has been added to work alongside Richard Webb and Philippa Clough.

The document also stated that on 31 March Anne Marden will be removed from the Global Healthcare fund. The fund will be run by Matt Cohen, Holly Fleiss and Dominic Valder.

This is the only fund where Marden is a named fund manager.

JPMAM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.