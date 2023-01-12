Square Mile: Advisers switch focus to income funds

The report looks at the viewing patterns of users of Square Mile’s Academy of Funds

The report showed a 7.8 percentage point increase in interest in the area, accounting for one third of all views in the fourth quarter of 2022. While capital accumulation remains the most researched investment outcome, it only made up 40.7% of all views, down from 51% in the previous quarter.

The report looks at the viewing patterns of users of Square Mile's Academy of Funds. In the fourth quarter, there were 5,819 website visitors and 52,527 page views.

The most researched fund during the three months was the Aegon Diversified Monthly Income fund, followed by the Ninety One UK Alpha fund.

At a group level, First Sentier was the most viewed, making up 7.3% of all searches, while Baillie Gifford fell to second place at 6.2%.

The most researched responsible investment strategy was the Wellington Global Impact Bond fund.

"Funds with the potential of income as an investment outcome have always been in demand, but it is perhaps no coincidence that there has been such a strong uptick in adviser research in this area, coming at a time when a combination of inflation and higher interest rates are stretching household disposable income," said Jock Glover, strategic relationships director at Square Mile.

In sector terms, the Investment Association UK All Companies sector was the most viewed at 14%, while the IA Sterling Strategic Bond sector fell from second place to fifth place.

The IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares and IA Targeted Absolute Return sectors came in at joint second place with 8.5% of all views, with their popularity increasing steadily over the last two quarters.

"While strategies that provide inflation protection experienced a considerable uptick in adviser interest in Q1 of last year, this had dropped back down by the final quarter," added Glover.

"This reflects a broader feeling that inflation may finally be waning, and we expect headline rates to fall further in the coming quarter. The key question remains over where they will end up over the medium term."