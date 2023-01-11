Janus Henderson launches OEIC version of Global Property Equity fund

The fund will have a concentrated portfolio of 50 to 60 holdings.

The fund, which is the OEIC version of the existing SICAV and US mutual vehicles, invests in a globally diversified portfolio of REITs and listed property stocks.

It is co-managed by Guy Barnard, Tim Gibson and Greg Kuhl, and supported by a global team located in London, Singapore and Chicago. Collectively, they manage £2.8bn of assets across listed real estate markets.

Janus Henderson launches US equity sustainability fund

With a concentrated portfolio of 50 to 60 holdings, the funds invests in both historically core property types and other opportunities across the asset class including alternatives and non-benchmark sectors.

Guy Barnard, co-head of global property equities at Janus Henderson Investors, said that because this fund invests purely in liquid property shares, it will not experience the same liquidity constraints faced in many direct property funds.

Simon Hillenbrand, head of UK retail, added: "We see property equities as a core capability of our offering; this strategy was first launched in 2005, and in that time the Global Property Equities Team has built a long and successful track record."

Two portfolio managers depart Janus Henderson amid set of team changes

The I Class fee structure of the fund will consist of an annual ACD fee of 0.75%, a general administration charge of 0.09% and a redemption charge of up to 3% at the discretion of the ACD on subscriptions held for a period of less than 90 days.