M&G raises €578m for new European property fund

Maiden investment in Finland

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The fund’s UK counterpart has provided about 3,500 rental homes to date.
Image:

The fund’s UK counterpart has provided about 3,500 rental homes to date.

M&G has raised €578m for a new European property fund, aiming to build off the firm’s £1.3bn UK residential property investment strategy.

The M&G European Living Property fund invests in student, private rented sector and retirement housing, and aims to provide investors with index-linked rental income, house price exposure and geographical diversification.

M&G maintains redemption delays on £4.6bn Secured Property fund

The fund's UK counterpart has provided about 3,500 rental homes to date.

Launching with €578m in capital, funding for the European strategy comes from a €400 million investment from Dutch asset managers MN and a €178m investment from the Prudential With Profits Fund.

It has made a €75m maiden investment of 124 recently refurbished apartments, which are the first building in Finland to receive the highest green building certification for its class in Europe.  

The move is a shift from the property fund scene in the UK, with M&G itself delaying redemptions on its £4.6bn M&G Secured Property Income, one of several funds taking such action.

Jack Daniels, CIO of M&G plc, said: "By investing in purpose built living accommodation, we can provide more homes that meet the needs of today's renters, while supporting wellbeing, sustainability and communities.

"Expanding the reach of our residential capabilities into continental Europe is a natural progression, building on the experience and expertise we have developed over the past decade in the UK, and complementing our growing European real estate investment platform."   

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Tabula launches first Gulf Cooperation Council Government Bond ETF

World Bank cuts 2023 global growth projection to 1.7%

More on Property

According to the Investment Association, net retail sales of UK property funds were £423m for 12 months to the end of October.
Property

UK property fund Q3 redemption deferrals extend to CBRE

Retail funds remain mostly unaffected

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 06 January 2023 • 2 min read
Since September, other players including Schroders, Columbia Threadneedle and CBRE have also restricted withdrawals from their institutional UK property funds.
Property

M&G maintains redemption delays on £4.6bn Secured Property fund

Dealing on CT UK PAIF still suspended

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 05 January 2023 • 2 min read
Since September, other players such as Schroders, Columbia Threadneedle, M&G and CBRE have also restricted withdrawals from their UK property funds.
Property

BlackRock defers Q3 redemptions from £3.5bn UK property fund

Part of wider industry trend

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 04 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Home REIT auditor BDO under scrutiny over conflict of interest

11 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

FCA tight-lipped on Woodford progress in Treasury Committee correspondence

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Newton IM appoints co-heads of £11.9bn real return strategy

11 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

Economic secretary commits to even playing field for investment trusts

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

Terry Smith defends 'tech' holdings and claims underperformance was 'inevitable'

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
06

New infrastructure income trust targets £300m IPO

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot