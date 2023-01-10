eToro launches portfolio of value investor 'best buys'

Kathleen Gallagher
To create the ValueGurus portfolio the company looked at quarterly reports from the Securities and Exchange Commission
eToro has launched a portfolio of ten stocks that are considered ‘best buys’ for value investors.

To create the ValueGurus portfolio, eToro looked at quarterly reports from the Securities and Exchange Commission, called a 13F, filed by institutional investment managers with at least $100m assets under management.

The funds analysed include: Starboard Value; ValueAct Holdings; Oakcliff Capital Partners and Akre Capital Management.

The portfolio will be rebalanaced every quarter as the filings are updated.

At inception the fund has an average weighted market cap of over $145bn and includes Google, Mastercard and Fiserv.

"13F filings are a great financial tool as they provide additional transparency on the portfolio composition and the stocks chosen by the leading mutual and hedge funds,"  said Dani Brinker, head of investment portfolios at eToro. "To help our users invest like them, we used 13F data to create a fully managed portfolio that provides them exposure to what the best in finance are buying."

