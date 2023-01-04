H2O AM to appeal 'disproportionate' €93m fine by French regulator

H2O AM said the sanctions appear "disproportionate and completely unprecedented".

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers Enforcement Committee said in a statement that it would fine the firm €75m, while co-founder Bruno Crastes and chief investment officer Vincent Chailley will need to pay €15m and €3m respectively.

In response to the ruling, H2O AM said it "vigorously contests" the decision of the regulator, and confirmed its intention to lodge an appeal with the Conseil d'État.

"The sanctions appear disproportionate and completely unprecedented," the firm said, adding that there was no intentional error committed by H2O, Crastes or Chailley.

H2O AM hit with record fine over Windhorst-linked investments

Crastes has also stepped aside as portfolio manager and CEO after his five-year ban from fund management, but remains at H2O as group corporate and market strategy director.

H2O MultiBonds FCP, the UCITS fund managed by Crastes, is now co-managed by Thomas Delabre and Philippine Watteaux, while Loïc Guilloux, until now co-CEO of the group, has been appointed CEO.

The asset manager said that while the appeal process was ongoing it was "adapting its governance ad interim", which included the above people moves.

It said it had also created a supervisory board composed of a majority of independent members in a bid to strengthen its governance structure.

The AMF's record fine against H2O AM comes after the firm said on Tuesday (3 January) that it will begin the first reimbursement of its side-pocketed funds, paying out €250m to investors.

According to H2O AM, the company has built up reserves of almost €200m, originally for the reimbursement of clients invested in these funds, but now reduced by the fine imposed by the regulator.

The firm added: "H2O AM regrets that the Enforcement Committee did not consider that the imposition of such a financial penalty would penalise H2O AM's ability to manage the exit of its clients from the side-pocketed funds."

H2O first came under scrutiny from the market and regulatory bodies in 2019 over its investments in illiquid bonds issued by several companies related to controversial German financier Lars Windhorst, who owns Tennor Holdings.

In its ruling, the AMF said the fines against H2O and its co-founder and CIO would be followed by disciplinary sanctions, citing multiple failings in the acquisition and management of the Tennor assets.