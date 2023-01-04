H2O AM hit with record fine over Windhorst-linked investments

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
H2O first came under scrutiny from the market and regulatory bodies in 2019 over its investments in illiquid bonds issued by several companies related to Windhorst, who owns Tennor Holdings.
France’s financial watchdog has fined H2O Asset Management and two of its managers close to €100m in total for several breaches relating to investments in illiquid debt linked to controversial German financier Lars Windhorst.

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers said the firm would be fined €75m, while co-founder Bruno Crastes and chief investment officer Vincent Chailley will need to pay €15m and €3m respectively, adding the decision could still be appealed.

Crastes has also been hit with a five-year ban from fund management. 

In its ruling, the AMF said these fines would be followed by disciplinary sanctions, citing multiple failings in the acquisition and management of the Tennor assets.

This comes after the firm said on Tuesday (3 January) that it will begin the first reimbursement of its side-pocketed funds, paying out €250m to investors.

In a statement, the firm said it would begin repaying unitholders some of the €1.6bn it owes investors "in the next few days".

In August 2020, seven of the asset manager's funds were suspended, with its illiquid holdings ‘side-pocketed', after uncertainties around valuations and illiquid assets led to investors withdrawing billions.

This was followed by a statement in July 2022, where H2O AM laid out its plans to liquidate the suspended funds, as well as retrieve money from Windhorst's Tennor Holding "within the year".

The UK's FCA is also investigating H2O, while a group of more than 3,000 consumers known as Collectif Porteurs H2O is suing the firm in France. Last year, the group was granted a court order appointing an expert to review H2O trades linked to Windhorst.

Investment Week has reached out to H2O Asset Management for comment. 

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
H2O AM said the sanctions appear "disproportionate and completely unprecedented".
