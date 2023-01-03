Ninety One, M&G and First Sentier issued new fund ratings by RSMR

Ninety One Global Environment, M&G Japan and First Sentier All China

The fund research firm awarded the Ninety One Global Environment fund, which has £1.1bn in assets under management, the RSMR Responsible rating.

The £355m M&G Japan fund and £53m First Sentier All China funds both received an Active rating.

Ninety One's Article 9 environmental themed equity strategy, managed by Deirdre Cooper and Graeme Baker, seeks to invest in sustainable decarbonisation by identifying the global leaders in providing climate solutions.

The fund benefits from a proprietary process working with environmental impact charity CDP to identify and quantify carbon avoided and define the investable universe for the fund, RSMR said.

"The fund is ahead of the wider market in the sense that it is factoring in (where available) Scope 3 emissions with a full life cycle approach adopted to underlying products," the firm added.

"However, the managers acknowledge that this is an area that is evolving, especially with the reporting required."

The M&G Japan fund was awarded the RSMR rating due to the success of the strategy under the current team, headed by experienced manager Carl Vine.

RSMR regards the fund as a core holding within the Japan sector.

"The fund moved to the new team a little over three years ago and has delivered strong performance numbers since then, albeit with the best alpha generated in periods where value was not a strong headwind," RSMR said.

The approach of the value oriented fund is to focus on buying with an emphasis on identifying the key success drivers for companies, even if these are not explicitly spelled out by management.

First Sentier All China fund offers one solution to access both onshore and offshore Chinese equity markets, RSMR said.

The firm highlighted the fund's strong performance since launch, making 53% total returns, which was ahead of the average IA China/Greater China fund (3.1%) and bested the MSCI China All Shares benchmark, which lost 5.4%.

The fund's record, combined with the overall strength of the China team headed by Martin Lau, justify an RSMR rating with the strong research resource on China, the firm noted.

"This fund is suitable as a satellite holding for investors looking for long-term capital growth, although by its nature investing in a single country can see periods of volatility versus broader Asian and emerging market mandates if China stocks are out of favour," it added.