Brooks Macdonald hires investment director for AIM portfolio service

He joined the firm from CS Investment Managers, where he worked as an investment director and lead manager of its AIM Inheritance Tax service, having been first hired as an investment analyst in October 2014.

During his tenure, he focused on the management of discretionary and advisory portfolio mandates, with a particular focus on direct investment in UK small and mid cap equities.

Prior to that, he worked at the Dubai-based financial planning firm Holborn Assets as a portfolio analyst.

Commenting on this appointment, Capaldi said: "I am thrilled to have joined Brooks Macdonald and am looking forward to starting a new chapter at such an exciting time for the firm."

"Brooks Macdonald is one of the most established AIM IHT managers in the industry because it puts client performance first, as demonstrated by its strong track record since inception."

Ewan Millar, head of AIM and senior investment director at Brooks Macdonald, added: "Joe brings a wealth of experience and a record of achievement, making him the ideal person to further strengthen our best-in-class service for our AIM clients."

Brooks Macdonald's AIM portfolio service currently offers a portfolio of 30-40 AIM listed companies for investors interested in long-term capital growth potential and inheritance tax benefits.