Brooks Macdonald hires investment director for AIM portfolio service

Joe Capaldi joins

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Capaldi joined the firm from CS Investment Managers, where he worked for eight years.
Image:

Capaldi joined the firm from CS Investment Managers, where he worked for eight years.

Brooks Macdonald has appointed Joe Capaldi as investment director within its Alternative Investment Management portfolio service.

He joined the firm from CS Investment Managers, where he worked as an investment director and lead manager of its AIM Inheritance Tax service, having been first hired as an investment analyst in October 2014. 

During his tenure, he focused on the management of discretionary and advisory portfolio mandates, with a particular focus on direct investment in UK small and mid cap equities.

Prior to that, he worked at the Dubai-based financial planning firm Holborn Assets as a portfolio analyst. 

Brooks Macdonald posts record underlying profits and £800m inflows

Commenting on this appointment, Capaldi said: "I am thrilled to have joined Brooks Macdonald and am looking forward to starting a new chapter at such an exciting time for the firm."

"Brooks Macdonald is one of the most established AIM IHT managers in the industry because it puts client performance first, as demonstrated by its strong track record since inception."

Ewan Millar, head of AIM and senior investment director at Brooks Macdonald, added: "Joe brings a wealth of experience and a record of achievement, making him the ideal person to further strengthen our best-in-class service for our AIM clients."

Brooks Macdonald's AIM portfolio service currently offers a portfolio of 30-40 AIM listed companies for investors interested in long-term capital growth potential and inheritance tax benefits. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

First Sentier Investors calls time on Asian property securities fund

UK retail sales fall in November as cost-of-living bites household finances

More on People moves

Bronwyn Curtis to retire as JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income chair at the next AGM.
People moves

JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income chair to retire next year

'Disappointing' results for the trust

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 16 December 2022 • 3 min read
Robin Beer (pictured on the left) has been CEO of Brewin Dolphin since 2008, while Dave Thomas (on the right) has worked at RBC for three decades.
People moves

Robin Beer named CEO for RBC Brewin Dolphin and Wealth Management International

Prior to merge of businesses in H1 2023

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 December 2022 • 1 min read
Dean Cheeseman had worked at Janus Henderson Investors since 2017.
People moves

Janus Henderson multi-asset manager Cheeseman departs

Five years at the firm

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 13 December 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice Video: Take Advantage of Today's Attractive Bond Yields

16 December 2022 • 1 min read
02

Industry Voice: Royal London Asset Management Outlook 2023

16 December 2022 • 1 min read
03

Court date set for first hearing in Link Woodford case

16 December 2022 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: Myths and Misconceptions in the Active vs. Passive Debate

15 December 2022 • 5 min read
05

Industry Voice: Bullish on bonds in 2023

16 December 2022 • 5 min read
06

Industry Voice Video: Aegon AM sustainable equity team answer 5 in 5

13 December 2022 • 2 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Capital Group Webinar: New year, new opportunities: investment prospects in 2023

Register now
Trustpilot