First Sentier Investors calls time on Asian property securities fund

Due to shrinking AUM

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The fund will close on 24 January 2023.
Image:

The fund will close on 24 January 2023.

First Sentier Investors is closing its Asian Property Securities fund on 24 January 2023 due to shrinking assets.

The value of assets held in the fund has now fallen below a level at which it is financially viable to continue its management, the firm said in a shareholder notice on 23 November. As of 31 October 2022, the fund's net assets were around £5m.

"First Sentier Investors take seriously our responsibility to ensure the investment products it offers remain relevant to investors' needs and competitive within the marketplace," said director Terry Yodaiken.

"With the substantial expenses involved in managing this Fund, with such a low level of current assets, it is economically unsustainable to continue its management," he added. 

Blackrock shuts Asia Pacific Equity Income fund amid shrinking assets

Whilst no new investments into the fund will be possible from 25 November, it will continue to be actively managed by the current investment team until the planned closure date. 

By 24 January, all investments within the fund are expected to have been sold.

Money due to remaining investors at the closure date will be returned to investors shortly after closure.

All expenses incurred by the closure will be fully met by the firm. 

Investors in the fund can either switch the value of their existing fund investment into another sub-fund within the firm's UK OEIC range of funds, or sell their shares and receive the proceeds in cash.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Brooks Macdonald hires investment director for AIM portfolio service

UK retail sales fall in November as cost-of-living bites household finances

More on Funds

Selectors on Screen: abrdn's Trowsdale on data, SDR impact and 'new world' challenges
Funds

Selectors on Screen: abrdn's Trowsdale on data, SDR impact and 'new world' challenges

Interviews with fund selectors

Katrina Lloyd
clock 13 December 2022 • 1 min read
Max Darer, Lowes Financial Management
Funds

Positive returns on structured products in volatile market

Q3 2022 structured product maturity results

Max Darer
clock 13 December 2022 • 2 min read
The fund, managed by Stephen Andrews, has lost 8.39% in the last five years.
Funds

Blackrock shuts Asia Pacific Equity Income fund amid shrinking assets

AUM down to $114.8m

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 07 December 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Royal London Asset Management Outlook 2023

16 December 2022 • 1 min read
02

Industry Voice Video: Take Advantage of Today's Attractive Bond Yields

16 December 2022 • 1 min read
03

Industry Voice: Myths and Misconceptions in the Active vs. Passive Debate

15 December 2022 • 5 min read
04

Court date set for first hearing in Link Woodford case

16 December 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice Video: Aegon AM sustainable equity team answer 5 in 5

13 December 2022 • 2 min read
06

Industry Voice: Bullish on bonds in 2023

16 December 2022 • 5 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Capital Group Webinar: New year, new opportunities: investment prospects in 2023

Register now
Trustpilot