First Sentier Investors calls time on Asian property securities fund

The value of assets held in the fund has now fallen below a level at which it is financially viable to continue its management, the firm said in a shareholder notice on 23 November. As of 31 October 2022, the fund's net assets were around £5m.

"First Sentier Investors take seriously our responsibility to ensure the investment products it offers remain relevant to investors' needs and competitive within the marketplace," said director Terry Yodaiken.

"With the substantial expenses involved in managing this Fund, with such a low level of current assets, it is economically unsustainable to continue its management," he added.

Whilst no new investments into the fund will be possible from 25 November, it will continue to be actively managed by the current investment team until the planned closure date.

By 24 January, all investments within the fund are expected to have been sold.

Money due to remaining investors at the closure date will be returned to investors shortly after closure.

All expenses incurred by the closure will be fully met by the firm.

Investors in the fund can either switch the value of their existing fund investment into another sub-fund within the firm's UK OEIC range of funds, or sell their shares and receive the proceeds in cash.