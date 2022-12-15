10,000 Interns: Addressing disability employment gap key in 2023

Recent data shows the gap between workplace equality for disabled and able-bodies persons continues to be imbalanced, despite increasing awareness of the issue.

The Office for National Statistics' latest report found the disability employment rate was 52.7% in Q2 2021, compared to 81% for non-disabled people.

In a UK Disability Survey Research Report published by the government last June, statements from those surveyed included one response highlighting the issues of current laws.

"The employment and discrimination laws are okay, but the consequences of breaking them are not sufficiently significant to prevent unscrupulous employers from breaking them, especially bigger businesses that practically can bully disabled staff".

The hiring failures were present throughout all levels of most companies, with a report by The Valuable 500 and Tortoise Media, which examined the 2020 annual reports of FTSE 100 companies, finding that not one of them had an executive or a senior manager who disclosed that they had a disability.

It also found that only 5% of the UK's largest companies issued board-level statements on disability as part of their leadership agenda.

The 10,000 Interns Foundation launched a new programme for disabled students earlier this year called 10,000 Able Interns.

Rebecca Achieng Ajulu-Bushell, CEO of the10,000 Interns Foundation, said it was time to change British businesses for the better.

She pointed to data from Accenture in 2018, which found that companies hiring disabled people outperformed others on many levels.

The data showed profit margins were roughly 30% higher than those who did not implement these policies, on average, and the net income was 200% higher and boosted shareholder returns four-fold.

Achieng Ajulu-Bushell said: "One of the main barriers to closing the employment gap is the false perception many employers have of the pros and cons of hiring disabled people.

"But the business case for diversity (as demonstrated above) is not just compelling, it is crystal clear, with the moral case being clearer still."

She added that we now know "it is not impairments that disable people, but rather, the way we have built the world".

The CEO said: "We must adapt our systems and structures to harness this pool of untapped talent. Less than three years ago, we proved how quickly we can adapt to a global pandemic.

"What is stopping us doing the same for the disabled community?"