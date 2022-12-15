Elon Musk offloads $3.6bn of Tesla shares

Sold $23bn shares since Twitter buy

Elon Musk sells £3.6bn of Tesla shares
Elon Musk sells £3.6bn of Tesla shares

Elon Musk has sold another load of his shares in Tesla, this time worth $3.6bn.

This brings the total shares he has sold since taking over social media site Twitter to nearly $23bn.

It is the third sale since declaring in April there would be "no further Tesla sales" to support his takeover deal, and the second dumping of stocks since the Twitter purchase.

He bought the aforementioned company for $44bn in October and has faced widespread criticism of his management of the firm since, ousting executives and blanket firings across the business, alongside changes on the site itself.

Musk offloads $3.9bn Tesla shares since Twitter takeover

Musk sold the 22 million shares from Monday to Wednesday, a filing showed, at a time when Tesla's shares are at a two-year low. At the time of publishing, shares are at $156.8 per share, according to Refintiv data.

Since news of the sale broke, shares in the electric car company have been volatile but trended downwards, having opened at around $161 per share today (15 December).

It is not clear whether the sale is linked to Musk's purchase of Twitter, but the latest sale has annoyed Tesla shareholders, who have questioned the founder's continued dedication to the firm.

 

