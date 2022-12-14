MSCI unveils tools to measure biodiversity and deforestation risk in portfolios

Screening metrics to launch in 2023

The launch of these tools was first announced during COP 15 in Montreal.
MSCI is set to launch tools to help investors identify companies at risk of contributing to biodiversity loss and deforestation.

The new screening tools, available to asset managers and other institutional investors globally from the start of next year, will combine thousands of ESG and climate data points, overlayed with MSCI's proprietary geolocation data that helps pinpoint a company's operations. 

These include the MSCI Biodiversity-Sensitive Areas Screening metrics, which allow investors to identify companies that have physical assets located in areas of high biodiversity relevance, such as  healthy forests, deforestation fronts, or species-rich areas. 

The firm will also provide the MSCI Deforestation Screening metrics, which indicate companies exposed to deforestation related risks, including those that may directly or indirectly contribute to deforestation.

Nadia Laine, head of ESG products at MSCI, said: "We have spent decades developing data for global investors to measure risk and opportunities related to climate change and ESG factors.

"Global biodiversity challenges, such as the spread of invasive species, land-use change, and pollution, will have very tangible impacts on the way in which companies function in the near- and  long-term future. MSCI aims to help institutional investors understand those risks on the portfolio level."

The launch of these tools was first announced during COP 15 in Montreal, which is set to provide a framework with specific goals to protect biodiversity and the world's natural capital by 2030. 

Sylvain Vanston, executive director for climate investment research at MSCI ESG research, added: "For crucial  action to be taken, capital markets participants need to have access to timely and robust data to make  more informed investment decisions.

"Understanding risks related to deforestation and certain  activities in sensitive regions is an important step in this direction."

