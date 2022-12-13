FCA launches discussion paper on future retail disclosure regime after PRIIPs removal

The Treasury unveiled its intention to revoke the PRIIPs regulation and remove the UCITS disclosure requirements on Friday (9 December).

Under the new regime, the government passes the responsibility to establish a future retail disclosure regime to the FCA, which will determine how much information investors will receive about costs and charges and level of investment risk.

"The current rules make it very difficult for consumers to get the information they need in the way they need it to help them make effective investment decisions," said Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets at the FCA.

"We now have the flexibility to design a new regime which is less rigid and more focused on the outcome we are seeking - we want consumers to have the confidence to invest and understand the levels of risk involved."

When it comes to the delivery of the disclosures, the FCA said it would be appropriate that disclosure is presented in a modular format so that the most important information for decision-making is disclosed to consumers earlier.

The regulator is seeking views from stakeholders on when and in what format information can be delivered to consumers to ensure that what is provided is useful and supports the experience of buying a product, as well as who should have responsibility for producing disclosure.

It will also seek to re-examine the relationship between product manufacturer and distributor in the creation and delivery of disclosure and make sure that the new regime enables them to meet requirements under Consumer Duty.

With regards to presentation, the FCA said the review is an opportunity to "move away from overly prescriptive presentation requirements" of existing disclosure requirements in a way that is engaging and accessible.

The FCA is interested in how information could be presented to consumers better, including more interactive disclosure and whether to introduce the practice of layering, where firms include some information upfront with more detailed information provided later in the process.

On what information should be disclosed to retail investors prior to entering a contract, the regulator has argued there are some elements of disclosure, such as costs and charges or risk exposure, that should be more strictly prescribed.

The regulator will continue to explore how the Sustainable Disclosure Requirements for products that have ESG claims fit into the wider disclosure framework, rather than as a discrete standalone document.

The discussion period ends on 7 March 2023. After considering the responses, the FCA will issue a feedback statement. It intends to conduct consumer testing ahead of consulting on new rules for disclosure.