Revealed: Inflation drives two-thirds of UK investors to shift investment strategy

Schroders Global Investor study

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
More than two-thirds (67%) of UK investors have shifted their investment strategy amid rising inflation and growing economic uncertainty, compared to 55% of investors globally.

According to the latest Schroders Global Investor study, a further 22% of investors in the UK intend to make future changes to their investment strategy.

On a global level, over a third plan to make future changes, indicating that investors all across the world are responding to the effects of inflation.

The study also revealed a shift among UK investors away from long-term investment strategies, with two-thirds willing to prioritise short-term gain compared with 54% of global investors. 

Three-quarters of UK investors also said they feel forced to take more risk than they would like, indicating how the economic climate is likely to be impacting their confidence.

Two-thirds (68%) of UK investors believe their investments are already sufficiently diversified to lessen the impact of a large market event, compared to 60% globally.

Meanwhile 39% of UK investors are boosting portfolio diversification in light of the gloomy economic outlook.

Over half of investors in the UK also said they now found actively managed funds more appealing.

In addition, 41% of UK investors reported that they are now more inclined to consult a financial adviser.

Despite signs of increased anxiety, investors continue to forecast annual returns of 11.26% over the next five years, up marginally from 10.8% in 2021, an increase of 0.5% percentage points compared to the global gain of only 0.1% percentage points.

Lesley-Ann Morgan, head of multi-asset strategy at Schroders, said: "There is a danger that investors' optimism about future returns is based on their experience of recent years, where inflation was in check and the cost of borrowing at record lows.

"We are now moving into a new and arguably far more challenging phase."

She said that amid the "challenging environment" the study showed that more than half (58%) of those asked felt the performance of their investments has a direct impact on their mental health, "putting further emphasising the critical role active managers and financial advisers have in supporting them". 

Valeria Martinez
