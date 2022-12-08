Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities trust NAV drops 30% on Russian stocks

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities trust NAV drops 30% on Russian stocks

The £73m Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities trust has reported its net asset value fell 29.9% over the year to the end of September, “largely attributable” to writes downs of its investments in Russian companies.

By comparison, the NAV total return in 2021 was 36.6%. The trust also performed badly against its benchmark, which was only down by 20.1%.

Share price total return was down 29.1%, compared to a positive return of 39.7% in 2021.

JP Morgan Russian Securities' shareholders vote 'yes' on mandate changes

Dividend per share was 17p for the year, compared with 26p in 2021, while discount to NAV per ordinary share was 13.3%. 

Frances Daley, the trust's chair, blamed the large drop on Russian securities being "written down to zero following exchange closures and sanctions" related to the war in Ukraine, which had a "large negative impact on net asset value".

Barings, the trust's fund manager, said in a statement that the portfolio's holdings in Russia accounted for approximately 6.5% of relative underperformance over the period.

On the flip side, given the war in Ukraine pushed up oil and gas prices, the trust's exposure to energy exporters, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar generated positive returns. 

Barings completes $630m funding for first ever infrastructure debt fund

These benefits "derived less from direct investments in energy companies than exposure to the resulting economies and the improved spending power of their underlying consumers", it added.

In its outlook for the trust, the fund manager pointed to Middle East's strong performance in 2022, while a burgeoning IPO market is "broadening the investment opportunity".

The region also benefits from a strong fiscal outlook, low single digit inflation and a reform agenda, "all of which should boost consumer confidence and increase the appeal of the investment case", it added.

The trust is managed jointly by Tom O'Hara and John Bennett.
