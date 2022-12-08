Medical cannabis trust seeks to abandon investment strategy

Greencare Capital trust

The trust floated in December 2019.
Greencare Capital trust, which focuses on investing in medical cannabis, CBD and related areas, has said it plans to change its name and investing strategy to pivot away from marijuana.

The £3.7m trust, which would be renamed MaxRS Ventures, would now focus on private equity style investing in technology driven businesses.

Four sectors have been identified as areas for investment already: Life sciences, crypto firms, impact investing (environmental and renewables) and retail.

A growth incubator or pre-IPO investment philosophy would be adopted, seeking out early stage or undervalued later stage businesses to acquire and later sell through the public markets, with a focus on Europe.

The trust said the decision had been made due to the cannabis sector continuing to "perform poorly," with the sector not generating "the quality or underlying value of investment opportunities originally envisaged by the company".

Chair of the trust Dominic White owns a majority of the equity of the trust through an investment vehicle, a spokesperson for the trust told Investment Week.

Between the three directors, who unanimously recommended the changes to the trust, 71.4% of the ordinary shares of the trust are represented.

In its annual report last year, the board of directors for the trust said it would take a "cautious approach" to CBD and cannabis investments and instead focus on areas related to "health, wellness and plant based medicine investments".

It said this decision had been made as the CBD sector had "not performed well" and that novel foods legislation had stalled in Europe and caused "turbulence" in the UK market.

However, a further review of the trust's area of focus led the board to conclude that the hard pivot towards tech was in "the best interests of all shareholders".

The proposals will be voted on at the trust's general meeting, which will occur on 28 December.

