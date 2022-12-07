Blackrock shuts Asia Pacific Equity Income fund amid shrinking assets

The fund, managed by Stephen Andrews, has lost 8.39% in the last five years.

The AUM of the fund, which launched in September 2009, peaked in November 2014 at $841m, but has declined steadily since. As of 6 December, it has $114.8m in assets.

In a notice to shareholders, the firm said the board no longer believes the Luxembourg-domiciled fund aligns with Blackrock's wider investment platform and does not expect to raise subscriptions in the near future due to low investor interest in the strategy.

The fund, managed by Stephen Andrews, has lost 8.39% in the last five years, while the fund's benchmark MSCI AC AsiaPac ex Japan index has gained 4.25%, according to the factsheet from 30 November.

After considering a number of options, the directors have decided to liquidate the assets and distribute redemption proceeds to shareholders by 2 March 2023. Effective from 2 December, no further subscriptions to the fund are allowed.

A spokesperson for Blackrock said: "We regularly review our product capabilities to reflect the demands and preferences of our clients. We will continue to provide differentiated, on-the-ground APAC investment solutions to our clients."