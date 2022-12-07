Aliter launches £134m private equity fund targeting support services

The investment strategy is to create professional, medium-sized operators across the UK support services sector.

The Aliter Capital II Fund is backed by a consortium of US and European institutions, including pension funds, funds-of-funds, university endowments and charitable foundations.

Aliter's founding partners have also made a significant financial commitment to the fund, according to the company.

This is done through the acquisition and integration of smaller businesses and organic growth.

Aliter has already invested in two platform businesses for Fund II, Halcyon and Concept Resources. Progress is underway for further platforms.

The support services industry includes companies primarily providing labour services, such as commercial cleaning, dining and catering, equipment repair, and industrial maintenance.

Aliter's approach is to make a limited number of selective portfolio investments.

It then aims to deliver dedicated support around strategy, organisational development, operational capability and overall business quality.

The launch of the Aliter Capital II fund follows Aliter's maiden £92m fund, Aliter Capital I, which closed 21 transactions since its launch in February 2017.

Billy Allan, Aliter's managing partner, said: "We are looking to work alongside talented, ambitious management teams who aspire to become UK leaders in their field.

"Our experience with the first Aliter Capital Fund underlines we have a business model that works and delivers for both investors and the companies we invest in.

"The whole team here at Aliter Capital is relishing the opportunity to work with the best emerging leaders in the UK's support services sector and help them grow businesses of scale."