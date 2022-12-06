HANetf shutters unloved $4m iClima Smart Energy ETF

Closure from 16 January 2023

Termination of the fund will be effective from 16 January 2023.
HAMetf has closed its iClima Smart Energy ETF as it failed to meet the minimum fund size.

Currently the ETF has $4m in assets under management, according to Hargreaves Lansdown data, having launched in June 2021.

The board decided to shutter the fund because with the current levels of assets it was "impracticable and inadvisable for the fund to continue to operate", it said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.

Fund outflows halve in October to £3.7bn

The fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy Index.

The index is down 23% over one year and the iClima Smart Energy ETF has actually performed better than its index over the same period, although it is still down 9.3%, according to FE fundinfo data. This was a significant underperformance versus the Gbl RTF Commodity & Energy sector during that time (21.6%).

Trading in the fund will cease with effect from close of business on 3 January 2022, when it will be delisted from the six stock exchanges it is on.

Buying and selling of shares in the fund in the secondary market may only be made until close of business on 3 January 2023.

All net cash proceeds derived from the realisation of the assets of the fund will be paid to remaining shareholders by 30 January 2023.  

