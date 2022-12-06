UK Treasury finalises plans for crypto regulation amid FTX downfall - reports

These changes will be included in the financial services and markets bill, now being debated in parliament.

According to a report by The Financial Times, the regulatory changes could include a limit on foreign companies selling into the UK, provisions for how to deal with the collapse of companies and restrictions on the advertising of products.

The government will shortly be launching consultation on the new regulatory regime after the collapse of FTX and the customer funds that were threatened by its downfall highlighted the urgency of imposing order in the sector, the newspaper said.

This year, the Financial Conduct Authority started looking into the anti-money laundering controls of UK-based crypto companies, but it is limited in its ability to safeguard customers from issues including mis-selling, deceptive advertising, fraud and mismanagement.

Three people familiar with the Treasury's thinking told the FT that the new powers will enable the FCA to regulate cryptocurrency more broadly, notably by keeping an eye on how businesses conduct themselves and advertise their products.

They said that there would be limitations on foreign sellers entering the UK market and that the proposals would outline how cryptocurrency firms may be shut down.

These changes will be included in the financial services and markets bill, which will set out the UK's post-Brexit regulation approach and is now being debated in parliament. In late October, the bill was modified to include potential provisions for cryptocurrency.

A Treasury spokesperson told the FT: "The UK is committed to creating a regulatory environment in which firms can innovate, while crucially maintaining financial stability and regulatory standards so that people and businesses can use new technologies both reliably and safely."

"The government has already taken steps to bring certain cryptoasset activities into the scope of UK regulation — and will consult on proposals for a broader regulatory regime."