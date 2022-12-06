JOHCM CEO Altinger: Number of unknowns higher than ever

Speaking at Investment Week's Leaders Summit, Altinger assessed the current situation in the context of her thirty-year career working in the financial sector, during which she has seen a number of crises.

She emphasised that "what we are living today is generational" and the world has yet to understand the full consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially as it was the first crisis that was both supply- and demand-led.

"All the assumptions as to how quickly the world would recover were based on the speed and efficacy of the vaccines," Altinger said. "But what no-one could foresee was the volatility in markets, how long that would persist and how brutal it was."

The CEO said the market reaction to September's Mini Budget in the UK "tells you how skittish things are, and how fragile some of the economic systems".

"I think we are only at the beginning of another very challenging cycle," she warned. "I think the next three to five years are going to be very volatile and we will have a lot of false starts. People are going to look at short-term indicators and even leading indicators that won't be consistent."

Altinger said in her view the world is "in the midst of a systems shift and it is a truly defining one". This is creating challenges as the number of unknowns is higher than it has ever been, and the downside feels so much greater versus the upside.

In particular, she highlighted heightened geopolitical risk, which increases equity risk premiums, while also noting inflation is here to stay, and she does not think it has peaked globally yet. Finally, she said deep societal shifts are happening and "the concept of traditional Western democracy is being challenged today, as never before".

She also referenced three high level risks included in the World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report that she considers the most important and will be reflected in equity risk premiums. These include: a divergent economic recovery in different countries post-Covid that threatens collaboration on global challenges; a big risk of a disorderly climate transition that will exacerbate inequalities; as well as barriers to mobility risk compounding global insecurity.

Asset manager pressures

Altinger, who has been CEO at JOHCM since 2019, then addressed the impact of the current environment on the asset management sector, as some of these big shifts are creating margin pressures.

She said the group is having to invest more in areas like regulation, compliance, reporting, and increased disclosure.

"All of these developments for us as asset managers mean it costs more just to run the business without doing anything differently. We have had to hire new teams and resource differently. That is not going to go away anytime soon and it is never ending."

Altinger added that pricing pressure also hasn't gone away, as the industry is still in the middle of a shift towards passives. However, she said this may have plateaued across certain areas and the focus on sustainable investing may herald a pause in the market share that passive has been gaining over active.

"It has still been a difficult period for active asset managers over the past six to 12 months. You are being squeezed up from the bottom in terms of costs, and then you have been squeezed from the top in terms of fees."

She highlighted possible implications for active managers, including forcing them to stay as far on the right-hand side of the alpha spectrum as possible.

"It has held us in good stead as we have always been on that high alpha part of the spectrum but it is really important that we stay there," Altinger said. "That is not easy because more baskets are being structured, and more smart beta is being defined. Ultimately, some of that is being captured and hijacked by passive propositions."

She has tried to focus on first mover advantage to create a differentiated offering, whether that value comes from individual stock specific differentiation, or the definition of that smart beta.

"In many instances, you have to get out of that traditional regional equities mindset and define factor exposure differently. So think about how can I create strategies, or combinations of strategies, that might help me move closer to that efficient frontier, in an innovative way?"

Sustainable business

Altinger said JOHCM can also differentiate itself in its approach to climate change and measuring where the group is on its journey to net zero. In particular, she said it is important to invest in carbon measurement tools in climate models to do your own regression analysis, as this capability will be "strategically critical" going forward.

In terms of the group's approach to sustainable investing, Altinger observed there is not yet a coherent taxonomy from a regulatory standpoint in Europe and this is still evolving.

"I am very curious to see what SDR ends up being. We think it is more of a labelling regime, but I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of firms take a step back before taking another step forward, because they don't want to be accused of greenwashing, which is the big risk at the moment.

"The way we have approached sustainable investing is really thematic investing. I think the important thing is to understand a client's expectations and then create a strategy that you firmly believe meets those expectations."

Data advantage

Meanwhile, Altinger identified data as the "new source of gold" for a mid-sized asset manager like JOHCM.

"I don't have budgets that would allow me to hire armies of data scientists but you can use size to your advantage and work smartly," she explained.

This includes data to help generate better insights for its investment managers, including understanding the footprint of other market participants like quant traders. The group also uses data to help provide a better client experience.

"Ultimately, it is about streamlining our value chain," Altinger said. "If we can own our data, that is powerful, because it is a set you build and it gets better over time. It is another thing we have really been investing in, and I see as critical to the future."

People business

Finally, Altinger reflected on changes for investment company leaders post-Covid and a much greater focus on employees. She said the ultimate competitive advantage for asset management firms is not great data sets or strategies but being able to attract talented people with an inclusive culture and team.

"As leaders, I think a real change has happened. If I compare where we are now with pre-Covid, it feels the human dimension of staff and leadership has become much more important. It is no longer just about clients, the regulator, or shareholders, it is at least as much about staff and employees, and creating an inclusive culture," she said.