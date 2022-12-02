Blackstone meets less than half of property redemption requests - reports

43% approved

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Image:

Blackstone has limited redemptions from its $125bn real estate fund following a surge in investor withdrawal requests.

The move has been made by the alternatives giant as investors grow concerned about the long-term health of the commercial property market, the FT has reported.

Roughly 70% of the redemption requests have come from Asia, an outsized amount given all non-US investors only represent around 20% of the total assets of the Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust fund.

Fitch: UK property funds liquidity pressures could accelerate LTAF adoption

Over October, the fund received $4.8bn of redemption requests, roughly 2.7% of its net asset value, while in November and December these requests have grown to exceed the quarterly limit.

Last month, the fund only allowed investors to withdraw $1.3bn, just 43% of the requests it received.

In a statement, a Blackstone spokesperson said: "Our business is built on performance, not fund flows, and performance is rock solid."

James Baxter-Derrington
