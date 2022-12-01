Foresight Solar and Technology VCT launches new £15m offer

The news comes following another £20m offer made in January

The offer, which will have an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10m, will be made through the issue of new Foresight Williams Technology shares.

Foresight Group AUM surges 42% on the back of £3.3bn acquisition spree

The news comes following another £20m offer (with £10m over-allotment) that was made on 5 January, which was similarly done through the issue of new FWT shares.

That allotment is expected to be made on 15 December.

Full details of the new offer will be released in the VCT's prospectus, which will be made available in January 2023.