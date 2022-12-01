Royal London AM adds short duration corporate bond fund to sustainable range

Shalin Shah (pictured) will be one of the managers of the new strategy.

The strategy will select bonds with an expected duration of two and a half and three years across a range of economic sectors, prioritising issuers offering traditional bondholder protections wherever possible and reducing potential exposure to downside risk.

Borrowers will be based in socially impactful sectors, such as charities, government agencies or privately owned businesses, spanning from social housing charities to community funding banks and utilities playing a part in the energy transition.

The fund will be managed by two members of the firm's sustainable investment team, senior fund manager Shalin Shah and fund manager Matt Franklin, and supported by an independent external advisory committee.

Shah said: "The increasingly important role of sustainability on corporate agendas offers investors opportunities to access assets that can meaningfully contribute to both their return objectives and sustainable goals."

"We believe our approach, focusing on high quality, short duration assets, offers an attractive solution for investors seeking new sources of yield within a robust portfolio able to minimise exposure to downside risks."

Rob Williams, chief distribution officer at RLAM, added: "The launch of the Sustainable Short Duration Corporate Bond fund builds on our established range of sustainable investment solutions which continue to see strong levels of interest from a broad range of investors.

"Its launch reflects our continued commitment to providing our clients with relevant solutions to meet their long-term return and sustainability goals."