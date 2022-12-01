Royal London AM adds short duration corporate bond fund to sustainable range

Shalin Shah and Matt Franklin

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Shalin Shah (pictured) will be one of the managers of the new strategy.
Image:

Shalin Shah (pictured) will be one of the managers of the new strategy.

Royal London Asset Management has added a new strategy to its sustainable investment fund range, the Sustainable Short Duration Corporate Bond fund.

The strategy will select bonds with an expected duration of two and a half and three years across a range of economic sectors, prioritising issuers offering traditional bondholder protections wherever possible and reducing potential exposure to downside risk.

Borrowers will be based in socially impactful sectors, such as charities, government agencies or privately owned businesses, spanning from social housing charities to community funding banks and utilities playing a part in the energy transition. 

Bloomberg adds sustainable bond indices to terminals

The fund will be managed by two members of the firm's sustainable investment team, senior fund manager Shalin Shah and fund manager Matt Franklin, and supported by an independent external advisory committee. 

Shah said: "The increasingly important role of sustainability on corporate agendas offers investors opportunities to access assets that can meaningfully contribute to both their return objectives and sustainable goals." 

"We believe our approach, focusing on high quality, short duration assets, offers an attractive solution for investors seeking new sources of yield within a robust portfolio able to minimise exposure to downside risks."

Invesco launches net zero corporate bond fund

Rob Williams, chief distribution officer at RLAM, added: "The launch of the Sustainable Short Duration Corporate Bond fund builds on our established range of sustainable investment solutions which continue to see strong levels of interest from a broad range of investors. 

"Its launch reflects our continued commitment to providing our clients with relevant solutions to meet their long-term return and sustainability goals."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: Louis Tambe of City Asset Management

Powell signals slowdown in pace of interest rate hikes from December

More on Funds

Amundi said in a statement the move was a “conservative approach” in response to changing regulations to cover ESG investing.
Funds

Amundi downgrades €45bn of Article 9 funds

'Evolving regulatory environment'

Laura Miller
clock 25 November 2022 • 2 min read
The fund will focus on Asia ex-Japan equities with the flexibility to invest up to 20% of net asset value in non-Asian equities.
Funds

Ox Capital Management launches ex-Japan Asian equities fund

Ongoing fund charge 90bps

Laura Miller
clock 23 November 2022 • 1 min read
Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Downing at the Funds To Watch Autumn event.
Funds

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Downing at the Funds To Watch Autumn event.

Rosemary Banyard Manager, VT Downing Unique Opportunities Fund
clock 21 November 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

FCA fines Julius Baer £18m over 'corrupt' relationship with Russian oil conglomerate

30 November 2022 • 2 min read
02

ECB blog: Bitcoin is on the 'road to irrelevance'

30 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

Powell signals slowdown in pace of interest rate hikes from December

01 December 2022 • 2 min read
04

FCA moves to create simplified financial advice regime

30 November 2022 • 7 min read
05

DWS taps Blackstone for global head of €126bn alternatives franchise

30 November 2022 • 1 min read
06

State Street cancels $3.5bn acquisition of Brown Brothers arm

30 November 2022 • 1 min read
06 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - December 2022

Register now
Trustpilot