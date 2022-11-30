HSBC sells Canadian business for £8.4bn

Royal Bank of Canada

Eve Maddock-Jones
HSBC sells to Royal Bank of Canada
HSBC sells to Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC has agreed to sell the Canadian wing of its business to the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) for £8.4bn in cash.

The news broke last month that the UK-founded bank was exploring the sale of the Canadian division, evidently finding a buyer in Canada's biggest bank.

HSBC shares climbed 5% on the back of the news yesterday (29 November), according to Refintiv data, as the bank said it may return some proceeds to investors via a dividend or share buybacks.

The deal will see RBC acquire 100% of HSBC's Canadian equity, which includes 130 branches and over 780,000 retail and commercial customers, if it is approved by regulators.

HSBC has been put under pressure this year by its biggest shareholders, Chinese-domiciled Ping An Insurance Group, to split off its Asian business in particular to boost returns.

HSBC under fresh pressure to break up - report

In the summer, the group had a public dispute with the bank, when it accused executives of exaggerating the downfalls of splitting off the Asian business.

At the time, HSBC's chief executive Noel Quinn had defended the bank's more global and cohesive strategy, stating its success was dependent on maintaining that global network.

Ping An's chair Michael Huang repeated his criticisms of HSBC earlier this month, claiming the bank's  performance had fallen "far below" that of its rivals. 

Commenting on the recent Canadian deal, Quinn said they decided to sell the business "following  a thorough review of the business", which assessed its relative market position within the Canadian market and its "strategic fit within the HSBC portfolio, and concluded that there was a material value upside from selling the business".

Quinn added that the deal "made sense" for both sides and that RBC would "take the business to the next level".

He said: "Closing this transaction will free up additional capital to invest in growing our core businesses and to return to shareholders."

Eve Maddock-Jones
