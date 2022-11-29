Neuberger Berman receives approval to set up mutual funds unit in China

Neuberger Berman recently expanded its Shanghai-based team with the appointment of Michelle Wei in October.

The firm is now the second global asset manager to receive final approval to launch a wholly owned, newly established mutual fund business in China. BlackRock was the first global asset manager to receive a licence in June 2021.

Several other global asset managers, including Schroders, Fidelity International and VanEck have also applied to set up wholly owned mutual fund businesses in China.

Patrick Liu, CEO of Neuberger Berman Fund Management China, said: "We are honoured to now be able to broadly serve Chinese investors in local markets, as we have operated in other important global markets over our 85-year history."

Liu added that China's commitment to opening up to high-quality financial services will bring "significant opportunities for local investors".

Neuberger Berman recently expanded its Shanghai-based team with the appointment of Michelle Wei in October. Since then, she has been driving the company's strategic planning and will become chief investment officer for equities in 2023.

As CIO for equities, Wei will spearhead the development of investment strategy, manage the equity research team, provide supervision to the investment process, and oversee asset allocation and risk management across equity portfolios.

The firm has also made other recent senior appointments in Asia and in China. Charles Nguyen, managing director for public equities ESG investing, will be relocating from New York to Shanghai to lead Neuberger Berman's ESG efforts across Asia.

Back in July, the firm appointed Edward Fang as head of ESG research for the firm's new China mutual funds business. The local platform also includes fixed income and quantitative strategies led by portfolio managers Peter Ru and Ping Zhou, respectively.