Neuberger Berman receives approval to set up mutual funds unit in China

Follows similar move from Blackrock

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Neuberger Berman recently expanded its Shanghai-based team with the appointment of Michelle Wei in October.
Image:

Neuberger Berman recently expanded its Shanghai-based team with the appointment of Michelle Wei in October.

Neuberger Berman has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to begin operations managing local currency mutual funds for Chinese investors.

The firm is now the second global asset manager to receive final approval to launch a wholly owned, newly established mutual fund business in China. BlackRock was the first global asset manager to receive a licence in June 2021.

Several other global asset managers, including Schroders, Fidelity International and VanEck have also applied to set up wholly owned mutual fund businesses in China.

Fidelity PM exits £2.4bn China Focus fund to take on new leadership role

Patrick Liu, CEO of Neuberger Berman Fund Management China, said: "We are honoured to now be able to broadly serve Chinese investors in local markets, as we have operated in other important global markets over our 85-year history."

Liu added that China's commitment to opening up to high-quality financial services will bring "significant opportunities for local investors".

Neuberger Berman recently expanded its Shanghai-based team with the appointment of Michelle Wei in October. Since then, she has been driving the company's strategic planning and will become chief investment officer for equities in 2023. 

As CIO for equities, Wei will spearhead the development of investment strategy, manage the equity research team, provide supervision to the investment process, and oversee asset allocation and risk management across equity portfolios. 

Darius McDermott: Fund picks for China

The firm has also made other recent senior appointments in Asia and in China. Charles Nguyen, managing director for public equities ESG investing, will be relocating from New York to Shanghai to lead Neuberger Berman's ESG efforts across Asia. 

Back in July, the firm appointed Edward Fang as head of ESG research for the firm's new China mutual funds business. The local platform also includes fixed income and quantitative strategies led by portfolio managers Peter Ru and Ping Zhou, respectively. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

FCA fines Julius Baer £18m over 'corrupt' relationship with Russian oil conglomerate

Titan Asset Management appoints NED to serve as Consumer Duty champion

Most read
01

FCA moves to create simplified financial advice regime

30 November 2022 • 7 min read
02

Four graphs explaining... alternatives

29 November 2022 • 3 min read
03

The Big Interview with Tyndall IM's Alex Odd: 'M&A would dilute what we are trying to achieve'

29 November 2022 • 4 min read
04

Industry Voice: Impact measurement and management - addressing key challenges

28 November 2022 • 3 min read
05

Home REIT delays release of annual results after short-seller backlash

29 November 2022 • 2 min read
06

abrdn's Athey maintains short on sterling versus Japanese yen despite rally

29 November 2022 • 1 min read
06 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - December 2022

Register now
Trustpilot