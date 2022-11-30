Titan Asset Management appoints NED to serve as Consumer Duty champion

Alex Robinson (pictured) will help Titan navigate the changes relating to the FCA’s Consumer Duty regulations.

Damian Sharp, chief operating officer at Titan Wealth, said that Robinson's appointment is "a major coup" for Titan Asset Management as the rollout of the Financial Conduct Authority's Consumer Duty begins.

"The breadth of experience Alex has lends itself perfectly to support our plans and we all look forward to working with him to deliver them," he added.

'Watershed moment for financial services': FCA unveils final Consumer Duty rules

Commenting on his appointment, Robinson said: "I look forward to working with the team to ensure Titan Asset Management continues to deliver quality and integrated asset management solutions, and help the business navigate the changes relating to the FCA's Consumer Duty regulations."

Under new Consumer Duty regulations, firms are required to produce an 'Implementation Plan' by end of October 2022, which sets out in detail how they plan to implement the Consumer Duty by 31 July 2023 for new and existing products and services, and by 31 July 2024 for closed products.

Alongside his role as Consumer Duty champion, he will also be responsible for monitoring processes within the business as it delivers on its growth plans.

Robinson is currently chair of Earl Shilton Building Society and was previously group commercial director for Skipton Building Society for ten years. He also ran a portfolio of 11 companies, where he held roles including chair of the board and non-executive director.