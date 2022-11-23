FE fundinfo CEO Hamish Purdey departs

He stepped down from the role on 1 November 2022

Purdey joined the firm in March 2020 and has overseen a variety of acquisitions during his tenure, including FundConnect, Zenith Group and the Center for Social and Sustainable Products.

He stepped down from the role on 1 November 2022, and his next career move is currently unknown.

Purdey will be temporarily replaced by chair David Blumer while a permanent successor is found.

Blumer joined the firm at the same time as Purdey, moving from BlackRock where he had served as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

He has also held roles with Swiss RE and Credit Suisse.