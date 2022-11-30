Pacific AM hires ex-Findlay Park manager

Chris Fidyk

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
It is planned that Fidyk will manage a new fund from the start of next year
Image:

It is planned that Fidyk will manage a new fund from the start of next year

Pacific Asset Management has hired Chris Fidyk, who previously managed Findlay Park’s flagship fund, as a partner.

It is planned that Fidyk will manage a new fund from the start of next year, according to Pacific.

The fund will likely be a benchmark agnostic, concentrated, multi-cap North American opportunities fund. Pacific said the proposed fund has already received strong interest.

Fidyk joins the firm after leaving Findlay Park Partners in September 2021, where he had spent more than 12 years.

He was most recently a partner and portfolio manager for the firm and was responsible for the £9.4bn Findlay Park American fund.

Prior to Findlay Park, he held multiple roles in investment management and investment banking focused on the healthcare sector.

Matthew Lamb, CEO of Pacific Asset Management, said: "We are incredibly pleased to welcome Chris to Pacific Asset Management. He has a long track record of generating outstanding returns in North American equities and is well-known for his expertise throughout the industry.

"This year more than ever has proven that the homogeneity and industrialisation of asset management does not, like in any industry, hold all the answers. Simply put, Chris personifies active craft investing."  

Fidyk added: "I am simply thrilled to join Matt and the team at PAM.  I considered several alternatives, but Pacific is unquestionably the best possible home for me. 

"Matt has built a firm with world class people, institutional infrastructure and differentiated funds, but more importantly we have a shared belief that a differentiated or craft investment process is required to generate consistent fund outperformance in North America."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Baillie Gifford UK Growth trust performance has 'continued to disappoint'

Impax AM sees continued inflows despite tough market environment

More on Fund management

The team will be responsible for a series of new "investment activities and funds".
Fund management

Downing poaches M&G fixed income director for capital solutions fund

Joins Paul Taylor and Nick Burley

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 28 November 2022 • 1 min read
Eric Lonergan of M&G Investments
Fund management

M&G Investments manager Eric Lonergan departs after 16 years

Changes to multi-asset team

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read
Yacine El-Mohri, one of the two hires to Brown Advisory's Global Sustainable Fixed Income team.
Fund management

Brown Advisory makes two hires to Global Sustainable Fixed Income team

Yacine El-Mohri and Eriko Miyazaki-Ross

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA moves to create simplified financial advice regime

30 November 2022 • 7 min read
02

Four graphs explaining... alternatives

29 November 2022 • 3 min read
03

The Big Interview with Tyndall IM's Alex Odd: 'M&A would dilute what we are trying to achieve'

29 November 2022 • 4 min read
04

Home REIT delays release of annual results after short-seller backlash

29 November 2022 • 2 min read
05

Industry Voice: Impact measurement and management - addressing key challenges

28 November 2022 • 3 min read
06

Titan Asset Management appoints NED to serve as Consumer Duty champion

30 November 2022 • 1 min read
06 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - December 2022

Register now
Trustpilot