'It is not the 70s': OBR defends optimistic growth rates

GDP contracts by 1.4% in 2023

clock • 3 min read
According to OBR forecasts released at the same time as the Autumn Statement on 17 November, GDP contracts by 1.4% in 2023 but UK inflation drops sharply over the course of the year and is dragged below zero in the middle of the decade.
Image:

According to OBR forecasts released at the same time as the Autumn Statement on 17 November, GDP contracts by 1.4% in 2023 but UK inflation drops sharply over the course of the year and is dragged below zero in the middle of the decade.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has defended its more optimistic growth forecasts versus those of the Bank of England, telling MPs they are in line with energy market expectations.

Richard Hughes, chair of the OBR, told the Treasury Committee the projections are linked to inflation forecasts, which rely heavily on a relatively speedy fall in the price of energy.

He said: "Energy shocks of the 70s and 80s lasted much longer than markets are predicting this shock will last."

Market expectations imply there is a "really substantial fall in energy prices", especially gas prices, starting early in 2023 and "accelerating really sharply" through 2024 and 2025, David Miles, another member of the OBR, told the committee.

OBR confirms UK recession and weakest public finances 'for many decades'

Forward-looking rates point to a fall of 30-40% in energy prices between the middle of next year and 2024, he said.

Miles added: "That is the single most significant factor in driving down inflation really quite sharply in our [growth] forecasts."

The UK economy contracted by 0.2% between July and September, as soaring prices hit businesses and households.

According to OBR forecasts released at the same time as the Autumn Statement on 17 November, GDP contracts by 1.4% in 2023 but UK inflation drops sharply over the course of the year and is dragged below zero in the middle of the decade.

The resulting recovery in real incomes, consumption, and investment sees UK GDP return to growth in 2024 and output recover its pre-pandemic level in the fourth quarter, giving growth for that year at 1.3%.

By comparison the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee November meeting had GDP projected to continue to fall throughout 2023 and the first half of 2024, with fourth-quarter GDP growth picking up to only around 0.75%.

However while the OBR explained why it was more optimistic on growth, it also told MPs why it was less sanguine about the government expectations there would be a boom in business investment.

Hughes said the government decision to cancel the corporation tax rise, rather than going ahead with it as announced in the Autumn Statement, "would have provided some support to investment".

But he said the wider economic conditions were just not right for large investment by companies, saying "in the near term given we are forecasting a consumption-driven recession, it is unlikely that you are going to see lots of businesses investing into a recession".

An economy-wide increase in the cost of capital from the fact interest rates have started to rise also makes it harder for businesses to raise finance to do investment, he said.

"All of that means… business investment stagnates for a few years before it starts to pick up as the economy recovers and interest rates come down a bit," he told MPs.

Turning to government spending, asked by the committee what the ideal government expenditure plans would look like, Hughes said the UK faced a particular set of expensive problems.

Nine key takeaways from Autumn Statement 22

"We have a tax-funded health service, inflation-indexed pensions and a lot of debt. A lot of what is driving the size of the state over this forecast and successive forecasts has been those three things."

He added: "Those things have been getting more expensive because interest rates are higher, inflation is higher and we just have a much higher debt stock than we have been used to.

"We used to have a 30% debt-to-GDP ratio and now we have 100% debt-to-GDP and when interest rates triple on that it just hits government spending really quickly."

There was, he told MPs, little the government could do in the Autumn Statement for those elements of expenditure other than to try to "offset them elsewhere" with tax increases.

Related Topics

More on UK

MPs told employment will drop faster than OBR forecast
UK

MPs told employment will drop faster than OBR forecast

Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts for employment levels are too optimistic compared to past recessions, MPs on the Treasury Committee have been told.

Laura Miller
clock 22 November 2022 • 3 min read
Office for Budget Responsibility reviews Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement
UK

OBR confirms UK recession and weakest public finances 'for many decades'

‘Business investment forecast to fall’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 17 November 2022 • 4 min read
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Autumn Statement 22: £13.6bn package to support business rates payers
UK

Nine key takeaways from Autumn Statement 22

Dividend tax and CGT

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 November 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford European Growth trust NAV tumbles 40%

22 November 2022 • 1 min read
02

abrdn set to return to FTSE 100

22 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

Digital 9 Infrastructure lead managers step down

22 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

'It is not the 70s': OBR defends optimistic growth rates

23 November 2022 • 3 min read
05

North American trusts on widest discounts across the industry

22 November 2022 • 3 min read
06

Investec warns of 'perilous position' following Digital 9 manager departures

23 November 2022 • 2 min read
23 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot