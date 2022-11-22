FCA group to develop code of conduct for ESG data and ratings providers

The FCA has formed a group to develop a voluntary code of conduct for ESG data and ratings providers, as mooted in the feedback to its discussion chapter on ESG integration in UK capital markets.

An increasing reliance on third-party ESG data and ratings services necessitates greater regulatory oversight of these providers, the regulator said, to foster transparency and trust in the market.

The FCA is awaiting a response from the Treasury on whether its regulatory perimeters will be extended to enable the UK watchdog to develop a regulatory regime focused on areas highlighted in the International Organization of Securities Commissions' recommendations. These include transparency, good governance, management of conflicts of interest, and systems and controls.

FCA warns of clampdown on 'social washing'

"While the government considers this, and to maintain momentum, we have worked to convene, support and encourage industry participants to develop and follow a voluntary code of conduct," the FCA said.

Consistent global standards will be key to developing the code, which will be internationally consistent and in keeping with developments in Japan and the EU. 

The International Capital Market Association and the International Regulatory Strategy Group are the secretariat heading up the group, to ensure "an unbiased and balanced representation of all key stakeholder groups".

The independent group developing the code will be co-chaired by M&G, Moody's, London Stock Exchange Group and Slaughter and May, and will include the FCA, the Bank of England and stakeholders including investors and ESG data and ratings providers. The group will aim to meet for the first time later this year. 

