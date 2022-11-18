Baillie Gifford suffers highest net outflow in over ten years

Fund holders pulled out £1.95bn from Baillie Gifford funds last month

Investors ditched Baillie Gifford funds in October as the investment manager experienced its highest net outflow in more than a decade, according to Morningstar data.

Fund holders pulled out £1.95bn from Baillie Gifford funds last month. Of the top 10 UK fund groups, only Schroders came close to similar withdrawals, as investors took £734m out.

The Baillie Gifford Diversified Growth fund suffered most, as investors withdrew £452m in October. The Baillie Gifford Multi Asset Growth fund was also in the bottom five worst performers for the month, down £371m.

abrdn fared best in the group, having its largest inflow in over a year, gaining £752m in October.

Two abrdn funds were in the top five for inflows, the abrdn American Equity Tracker fund, which gained £326m, and the abrdn Asia Pacific ex-Japan Tracker fund, which attracted £261m in the month.

Baillie Gifford's record-breaking outflows occurred at a difficult period for many fund sectors, Morningstar's latest UK Fund Flows Commentary showed.

Its data and analysis of open-end funds and ETFs domiciled in the UK for October 2022 found allocation strategies also saw their largest outflow for 10 years.

Passive funds likewise suffered decade high redemptions with net outflows of £1.6bn. Active funds had higher net outflows of £3.8bn.

Equity funds generally extended their run of outflows to seven months.

Fixed-income strategies saw modest inflows in October 2022, however, flows to individual bond Morningstar Categories were more mixed.

The GBP corporate bond category saw its largest inflow since June 2020.

The GBP flexible allocation category, home to all five of the funds with the largest outflows in October, recorded its largest outflow in over 10 years.