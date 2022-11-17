Autumn Statement 22: Markets remain calm following chancellor's speech

The markets only moved slightly following the chancellor's speech, with the FTSE 100 rising 0.1% following the statement, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 has risen 0.3%.

Many of the policy measures announced had been expected, as Hunt attempted to provide guidance and stability to the markets so as not to cause further economic turmoil in the UK.

Gilts have also remained stable, with ten-year UK gilt yields rising to 3.23% from 3.18% before the speech. Two-year gilt yields rose a similar amount, from 3.05% to 3.13%.

Meanwhile, the pound, after peaking at $1.20 this morning, lost the early gains it had made and has fallen back to $1.18.

Autumn Statement 22: Hunt reveals three-pronged growth strategy

However, energy companies initially fell sharply on the news that the energy profits levy, or windfall tax, will be increased from 25% to 35% for three months next year, while a new 45% levy on electricity generators will be introduced.

The stock prices have since recovered from the initial drop, with SSE falling 5.4% by midday, before rebounding to 1.3% above open.

Drax has reacted similarly, falling 5.6% by midday before jumping up to 5.2% above open.

However, both Shell and BP are down since market opening.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, explained: "The door was inched open even further on the case for a windfall tax following comments made by Shell's outgoing boss Ben van Beurden that the tax burden had to fall on the energy sector to help the poorest in society.

Autumn Statement 22: Cost of living help set out for energy, pensions and wages

"That is partly why the reaction has been relatively muted in terms of their share prices, with Shell dipping 0.3% while BP has fallen by 0.6%."

She added: "BP had initially warned it may scale back North Sea investment after the first windfall tax was announced but then rowed back on that once a clearer timescale was set.

"For the government there is a risk that energy prices will continue to fall back, which will limit what can be creamed off. Brent crude has dropped back to below $92 a barrel as worries about weakening demand have risen and geo-political tensions have eased a little.

"Gas prices have also retreated, and are around 70% below the summer peak, but they have been highly volatile and may tick back upwards as cold weather is set to sweep into Europe."