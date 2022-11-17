Autumn Statement 22: Cost of living help set out for energy, pensions and wages

Energy Price Guarantee

clock • 2 min read
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Image:

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

The Chancellor laid out a series of measures to help those struggling with the increased cost of living in his Autumn Statement today (17 November).

To help with energy costs, the government's Energy Price Guarantee scheme will be extended, but made less generous.

Millions of households will see their energy bills go up by hundreds of pounds a year from April, but the government said that this increase is less than would be the case without its support. 

A household using a typical amount of gas and electricity will pay £3,000 annually, up from £2,500, as the Energy Price Guarantee rises. The scheme will run for 12 months from April.

Autumn Statement 22: Government unveils £13.6bn package to support business rates payers

Also announced was targeted support for those on low incomes, disability benefits and pensioners.

Additional payments of £900 will be paid to those on means-tested benefits, £300 to pensioner households and £150 to people on disability benefits.

Workers on the National Living Wage will also receive a boost. It will be increased from £9.50 an hour for over-23s to £10.42 from April next year, raising the pay of about two million people.  

Benefits will also rise in line with inflation, the chancellor confirmed, after arguments within the Conservative party had broken out when this was suggested to be changed.

Means-tested benefits, including Universal Credit, will rise in line with September's inflation figure of 10.1% from next April. By law, some disability benefits must rise in line with inflation each year anyway.

Autumn Statement 22: Government backs state pension triple lock

Pensions will also rise by 10.1% from April, in line with September's inflation figure, keeping the "triple lock" on the state pension that means it rises in line with the highest of earnings, inflation, or 2.5%.

It had been suggested the triple lock could have been dropped to save the government billions of pounds, but this was also met with fierce backlash from Conservative MPs.

Related Topics

More on UK

Office for Budget Responsibility reviews Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement
UK

OBR confirms UK recession and weakest public finances 'for many decades'

‘Business investment forecast to fall’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 17 November 2022 • 4 min read
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
UK

Nine key takeaways from Autumn Statement 22

Dividend tax and CGT

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 November 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: HM Treasury, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announces trio of growth objectives in Autumn Statement
UK

Autumn Statement 22: Hunt reveals three-pronged growth strategy

Energy, infrastructure and innovation

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 17 November 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 22 preview: What should markets expect?

15 November 2022 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement 22: 'Double whammy against investors' with hit on dividend and CGT allowances

17 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

Paris overtakes London as Europe's most valuable stock market

14 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

AXA IM poaches UK wholesale sales director from Bellevue

14 November 2022 • 1 min read
05

Autumn Statement 22: Cost of living help set out for energy, pensions and wages

17 November 2022 • 2 min read
06

Nick Train 'bewildered' that his stocks are not staples of every UK pension fund

14 November 2022 • 3 min read
17 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot