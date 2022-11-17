Autumn Statement 22: Government unveils £13.6bn package to support business rates payers

In the Autumn Statement released today (17 November), the Treasury confirmed that as a result of the package, the total increase in business rates bills will be less than 1%, compared to over 20% without intervention.

Other measures in the package included extended and increased relief for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, worth almost £2.1bn.

The government will be reforming Transitional Relief to address the 'Bricks v Clicks' tax imbalance, which means that for businesses seeing lower bills as a result of the revaluation, the government will make sure they benefit from that decrease in full straight away by abolishing downwards transitional reliefs caps.

In the Statement, it also announced a £1.6bn scheme to cap bill increases for businesses who will see higher bills as a result of the revaluation.

Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement is the government's first fiscal announcement under Rishi Sunak's tenure as prime minister. It is intended to plug the funding black hole in the UK's public finances, which is thought to be as big as £60bn.

Other measures include a series of "stealth" raids on income tax, national insurance, pensions savings, dividend, capital gains and inheritance tax, under which the UK's wealthiest will pay thousands more in tax in 2028.