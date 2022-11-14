AXA IM poaches UK wholesale sales director from Bellevue

Simon King joined the firm at the start of November after three years at Bellevue Asset Management.
AXA Investment Managers has hired Simon King in a newly-created role as sales director in its UK wholesale team.

King joined the firm at the start of November after three years at Bellevue Asset Management, where he worked as a business development officer in the company's healthcare team. 

In his new role, he will assist in growing AXA IM's UK wholesale business and continue the development of the firm's relationships with key clients. 

Reporting to John Stainsby, head of core client group UK, he will be responsible for the promotion of product ranges including fixed income, thematic equities and listed impact investing. 

AXA IM launches new ETF platform

Commenting on King's appointment, Stainsby said: "Simon is joining us at an exciting time and his reputation and experience will help AXA IM build deeper relationships with our wholesale clients."

"As the needs of our clients are ever-changing, Simon's experience will provide a fresh perspective on helping to develop and expand our wholesale business as we look to continue to offer long-term value for clients," he added.

Prior to joining Bellevue, King held senior roles at T. Rowe Price, Woodford Investment Management and Thames River Capital.

