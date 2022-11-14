Up from 564 UK companies at the end of last year.

B Lab UK, part of a global non-profit network, announced today (14 November) that it had reached over 1,000 certified B Corps in the UK, the same amount as all of mainland Europe. This is up from 564 UK companies at the end of last year.

Among the 58 investment firms included in the list are EQ Investors, Beckett Investment Management Group and AKO Capital.

At COP26 last year there were 11 certified B Corporates within the B Corp Finance Coalition, which included banks, wealth managers and asset managers.

To achieve the B Corp certification, a company must: meet a score of at least 80 points on an impact assessment; pass a risk review; evaluate its negative impact; change its corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders; and allow the information to be published publicly.

Research from B Lab UK showed that companies within its ranks have a faster growth in turnover than the average (27% vs 5%), are more successful in securing equity finance (70% vs 56%), greater employee retention and have higher levels of innovation.

Chris Turner, executive director at B Lab UK said: "We urgently need business to step up and respond to the challenges of this moment, from acting on the climate emergency to tackling the cost of living."

While he acknowledged the achievements within the UK he added "there is still a long way to go".

"If we want B Corp to continue to represent the pioneers of better business, we must intentionally keep moving the goalposts and challenge ourselves to go further, faster," he commented.

Hugo Llewelyn, chief executive officer at Newcore Capital Management LLP said that since becoming a B corp since 2020: "We get many benefits from being a B Corporation - talent retention, counterparty engagement, investor interaction - and we are keen to publicise these to encourage other fund managers and real estate companies to consider becoming B Corps too.

"A world where the B Corps movement is redundant - where ESG is second nature not an acronym - that is the goal, but it is still a long way off."