Harriett Baldwin elected chair of Treasury Committee

A former managing director and head of currency management at JP Morgan, Baldwin later became a pensions fund manager at the firm, working there from 1986 to 2008.

She was elected as the MP for West Worcestershire in May 2010 and has held a number of roles including serving on the Work and Pensions Select Committee between 2010-2015. Baldwin was also previously minister for Africa, having been appointed minister of state at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Department for International Development.

She was one of a handful of MPs who were strongly involved with the IFA community and the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) after it was launched in 2006.

Baldwin managed to force the first debate on the RDR in Westminster and speaking to Investment Week's sister publication Professional Adviser at the time, said: "I have been pushing this issue for years and was quite astonished there had never been a debate on the RDR before."

Five candidates were nominated for the role: Baldwin, along with John Baron, Richard Fuller, Andrea Leadsom and Kit Malthouse.

Baldwin received 156 voted in the first round, with Leadsom taking second place at 106. Baldwin succeeded in the fourth stage of the ranked choice voting.

She will take up her position immediately and serve to the end of the current parliament.

Following her election, Baldwin said: "It is a privilege to be elected as the chair of such a prestigious and influential Committee and I pay tribute to my fellow candidates on the positive campaign.

"With the chancellor's Autumn Statement around the corner, interest rates on the rise and inflation well above target, the role of the Committee has never been more important. As chair, I will hold the Treasury to account and scrutinise the Bank of England and our regulators without fear or favour.

"The Treasury Committee will continue to play a vital role in safeguarding our nation's economy. We will investigate the key issues, ask tough questions, and provide constructive challenge. The hard work begins today, and I cannot wait to get started."