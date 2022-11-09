Net Zero Asset Managers alliance approaches 300 members

63 managers have committed more than 75% of their assets to net zero by 2050.

In the initiative's most recent update, 21 signatories, including Northern Trust Asset Management and AllianceBernstein, have committed to achieving net zero by 2050.

Of the total figure, 169 managers have disclosed initial targets to transition their assets to net zero by 2050 or sooner, with the most recent cohort of 86 more than doubling the previous disclosure count.

These latest targets mean a collective $21.8trn of assets are now committed to net zero with tangible goals, of a total $66trn asset under management held by the signatory firms.

Firms have committed an average 39% of their AUM to net zero by 2050, with 63 managers committing more than 75% of their assets.

The majority of targets currently relate to listed equity and fixed income assets, as target setting methodologies are more widely available for these asset classes, while private equity and infrastructure are among some of the least covered financial spaces.

Of the 169 initial targets submitted so far, 87 utilise the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative Net Zero Investment Framework, 39 use the Science Based Targets initiative for Financial Institutions, 9 use the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance Target Setting Protocol, while 23 use a combination at 11 use their own or a different methodology.

Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, said: "In less than two years the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative has managed to significantly raise the scale of ambition towards net zero across the global asset management industry.

"Building on the initiative's positive start, the focus must now be on supporting managers to increase their targets and turning commitments into action with an emphasis on supporting real world emission reductions - without this, the likelihood of limiting temperature rises to no more than 1.5 degrees becomes more distant."

David Atkin, CEO of Principles for Responsible Investment, added: "This latest round of targets, released by NZAM signatories, is a welcome indicator of the ongoing shift to a global net zero financial system.

"We know that there is still work to be done to assist NZAM signatories in overcoming the systemic barriers to net zero, and we look forward to continuing our important work to this end.

"But these targets should be welcomed, as a strong indicator of investor ambition, and as a baseline for future progress."