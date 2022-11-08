abrdn sales veteran Stuart McGlynn departs after 24 years

Head of EMEA, global banks

James Baxter-Derrington
McGlynn first joined Standard Life Investments in 1998, entering the firm on its graduate scheme.
McGlynn first joined Standard Life Investments in 1998, entering the firm on its graduate scheme.

Stuart McGlynn has left abrdn after more than two decades with firm, Investment Week has learned.

McGlynn first joined Standard Life Investments in 1998, entering the firm on its graduate scheme and held multiple roles during his time with the company.

These include the role of sales investment director and, most recently, the position of head of EMEA, global banks.

abrdn plans £500m shareholder payout to quell investor tension - reports

The move comes following an exodus from the fund house this year, with five members leaving the UK and European equity teams in July, 12 taking voluntary redundancy from the real assets business the same month and Harry Nimmo retiring from the firm after four decades.

Senior members have also left the firm for a range of financial houses, including Fidelity International, Redwheel, Premier Miton, Copia Capital, Newton Investment Management, Stellex Capital and Waverton.

The firm also dropped out of the FTSE 100 earlier this year.

On McGlynn's departure, an abrdn spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Stuart McGlynn is leaving abrdn after 24 years, we would like to thank Stuart for his contribution to the business and wish him well for the future".

James Baxter-Derrington
