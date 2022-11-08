The survey also revealed that Intermediaries increasingly tend to favour active over passive strategies for ESG investing.

From 109 financial advisers and 91 wealth managers surveyed, 91% said that they recommend sustainable funds, up from 89% last year.

This is despite just 1% of intermediaries stating they "completely trust" sustainability claims from funds.

According to the study, the number of firms considering themselves early adopters of ESG investing is rising, with nearly half (48%) of respondents saying they have been offering ESG investment propositions for a number of years, up from 37% last year.

The use of sustainable investment trusts has also increased year-on-year.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of intermediaries reported that they used sustainable investment trusts, compared to 19% last year.

This rise was mainly driven by wealth managers, as the use of sustainable investment trusts among financial advisers remained at 10%.

When it comes to sectors and strategies, renewable infrastructure trusts were the most popular among intermediaries, followed by energy efficiency projects and environmental technologies. Homeless accommodation attracted the least appeal this year.

Nick Britton, head of intermediary communications at the AIC, said: "Investment companies offer access to a galaxy of sustainable and impact investments that are difficult for other types of funds to invest in - from renewable energy infrastructure to social enterprises.

"Our survey suggests that financial advisers and wealth managers increasingly recognise this, and are seeing the appeal of these strategies for a wide range of their clients."

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents agreed that ESG investing was better suited to active funds, up from 69% last year.