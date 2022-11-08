FCA: Regulatory 'call-in' powers could put UK market's international reputation at risk

Last week, the government confirmed plans to push through with the Financial Services and Markets Bill, which will include a ‘call-in' power to potentially overrule the UK's financial regulators, such as the FCA or the Bank of England.

While the amendment has been delayed, the government still intends to push forward with the plans at a later date.

Speaking to the Treasury Select Committee yesterday (7 November), FCA interim chair Richard Lloyd told MPs that given the regulator's new post-Brexit extra powers, the proposals that the Treasury consulted on for more scrutiny and accountability "seem right".

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, echoed Lloyd's statement, adding that the government's financial services bill has the regulator's full support and welcomes the Treasury Select Committee's decision to establish a subcommittee on financial regulation.

Rishi Sunak to press ahead with 'intervention power' over financial regulators

However, the perception that comes with the ability for ministers to direct independent regulators, and therefore undermining their independence, is "of great concern", Lloyd said, even if the call-in powers are used very sparingly.

"Our international reputation and indeed our competitiveness in financial services internationally is in part built very clearly on the perception, the reality of the independence of regulators," he said.

The proposed call-in powers could impact the fabric of the United Kingdom's institutional framework, Rathi said, particularly in the area of enforcement.

"It really would be a very big departure from any established practice for there to be political rulemaking in relation to enforcement," he said.

"There are good reasons why enforcement has been kept very separate once the overall framework is set by Parliament, and likewise on listing rules. I am not aware of any other major developed jurisdiction that would have a power such as this."

The exact nature of the call-in powers remains to be seen, Lloyd said, but noted that the market's impression will be that they will erode the independence of the FCA. "I think the perception of the erosion of our independence will happen very rapidly," he said.

"The concern that we have already heard from the markets, from other stakeholders and internationally, for example, from the IMF, is that will be the case once that measure gets passed by Parliament and moves into law."

The UK's reputation as one of the best countries to do financial services business is in part built on the independence and effectiveness of its regulators, Lloyd said. The call-in powers could therefore put the international competitiveness of the market at risk.

"Markets are very volatile. The actions of the government are being watched very closely. In our view, at times like this, what is needed is stability, evidence-based rulemaking, consistency, accountability," he said.

"There is a clear economic backdrop here and market volatility, where it would be unwise to create a perception that rules will be made by future ministers, potentially overriding the evidence-based decision making of the FCA board."

Brexit 'Big Bang' set to spark Bank of England conflict - reports

The FCA's chief executive added that the parliament's call-in powers over regulatory decisions could erode the trust from consumers and market participants, given the potential political interference.

"When we make rules, nearly always there is a constituency that is unhappy with our decision. If you then have a situation where the unhappy constituency then seeks to approach ministers to get our rules overturned, the certainty for all parties, market participants, consumers is then eroded," Rathi said.