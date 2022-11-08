Waverton poaches abrdn business development manager Nick Webb

In his new role, Webb will focus on growing Waverton's adviser relationships across the South East of England, promoting its full range of services, including the managed portfolio service, single strategy and bespoke portfolios.

Webb joins after more than a decade with abrdn, working across the midlands, East Anglia and South East.

He has also held roles with Fidelity Investments and Franklin Templeton Investments.

John Bellamy, managing director, head of adviser solutions at Waverton, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Nick to the team. He brings a raft of experience with him from some of the industry's top firms, bur most importantly, he shares our ambition to continue the tremendous growth we have seen over the last several years.

"We look forward supporting him as he continues expanding the firm's footprint across the South East."

Webb added: "I am excited to be joining the Waverton team. I have followed the business' growth over the last few years and have been impressed by their ambition and values as a business.

"We know that right now advisers are looking for tailored investment portfolios to match their clients financial objectives, so it is great to be joining an investment strategy underpinned by a propriety protection strategy which acts as a hedge against inflation and sharp downside market falls at all times."