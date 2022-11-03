Both strategies are driven by the firm’s proprietary fundamental research, financially material ESG data analysis and direct company engagement.

The two Luxembourg-domiciled funds, the MS INVF Calvert Sustainable Climate Transition fund and the MS INVF Calvert Sustainable Global Green Bond fund, bring the total number of Calvert strategies available in Europe to eight.

The sustainable climate transition strategy invests in listed companies whose business models either have a current, direct impact on lowering carbon emissions or are investing significant capital in property, plant, and equipment technology.

The sustainable global green bond fund allocates to green bonds including the global securities of corporate, government and government-related issuers across a spectrum of fixed income asset classes.

Morgan Stanley, Calvert launch ESG strategies for Europe

The MS INVF Calvert Sustainable Climate Transition fund and MS INVF Calvert Sustainable Global Green Bond fund have annual management fees of 0.75% and 0.45%, respectively.

John Streur, president and CEO of Calvert, said: "We believe that investing responsibly is the key to delivering sustainable and long-term returns while helping to address some of the biggest challenges faced by the world today."

"With Calvert's deep understanding of material ESG analysis combined with our expanded distribution network through Morgan Stanley, we believe we are positioned to provide our clients with the most innovative, responsible investment solutions available."

Jacques Chappuis, global head of distribution and co-head of the Solutions and Multi-Asset group at Morgan Stanley IM, noted that the market reaction to the Calvert solutions introduced earlier this year had been encouraging.

"Expanding the market-leading sustainable investing funds available through the Morgan Stanley Investment Management platform demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering innovative, best-in-class products and solutions to meet our clients' responsible investing objectives," he said.

"As the longer-term societal shift to sustainable investing continues to play out, the demand for sustainability across sectors and asset classes will become more prominent."