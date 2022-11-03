Simone Ragazzi, portfolio manager, and Silvia Merler, head of ESG & policy research, will oversee the fund.

The new strategy will invest across geographies and market sectors, with a focus on listed companies that contribute positively to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, have a low environmental footprint and support a sustainable planet.

The fund will adopt a fundamental bottom-up approach and best-in-class ESG assessment when determining which companies to invest in.

Simone Ragazzi, portfolio manager, and Silvia Merler, head of ESG & policy research, will oversee the fund, leading a team of three dedicated analysts.

Merler said: "This strategy enables investors to access a wide opportunity set across several areas critical for sustainable development and builds on Algebris' long-standing commitment to ESG investment.

"We are delighted to expand our suite of sustainability products for clients seeking to invest in companies worldwide without compromising the health of our planet."

Ragazzi added: "Drawing on the expertise of our strong ESG teams, the strategy will invest in companies with products and services that contribute to improving both environmental and social needs."

"In this way, Algebris can provide investors with a unique approach to tackling the global challenge of scarcity."

For the clean and institutional share class, the fund has a 0.80% management fee, rising to 1.90% for the retail share class.